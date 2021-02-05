USD/CAD to eventually succumb to upside pressure on a break above 1.2880 – TDS

A much weaker than expected Canadian jobs report was overshadowed by an underwhelming US Nonfarm Payrolls print that has taken out the legs underneath the dollar. Still, analysts at TD Securities think the dip in the USD is temporary and that the reluctance for the CAD – and dollar bloc – to participate in that outcome can persist for a little longer.
Key quotes
“Job losses accelerated to 213K in January as COVID-19 lockdowns weighed heavily across Ontario and Quebec. However, part-time employment accounted for all jobs lost during the month and the pullback was concentrated in only a few industries.”
“The unemployment rate rose to 9.4% with an offsetting decline to participation, but the more surprising element of the January LFS was a 0.9% MoM increase in total hours worked which suggests a relatively muted headwind to growth.”
“Broad USD variation should remain the main focus for USD/CAD but our view here is that the USD rally has further to run, so we would look to a dip in the dollar as an opportunity to fade.”
“We think the CAD's reluctance to participate in a resumption of a USD bounce will likely persist for the time being, particularly as risky asset prices continue to lend support to high beta FX. But, we think it is a matter of time before this FX subset will succumb to USD pressures.”
“1.2880 will be the key resistance marker for USD/CAD, a level that should accelerate topside if broken. Support into 1.2750/80.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
GameStop (GME): Bargain-seekers may jump in after 42% crash, Robinhood's restrictions removal
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K
The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 9.4% in January from 8.8% (revised from 8.6%) in December with the Net Change in Employment declining more than 212,000 (vs -47.5K expected), the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.