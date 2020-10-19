USD/CAD to continue lower for lack of any competing idea

The apparent failure of US Congressional talks propelled USD/CAD on Thursday but a stellar September US Retail Sales on Friday did nothing to assist the dollar which closed at 1.3189 two-thirds of a figure below the week’s high at 1.3260 on Thursday. The USD/CAD pair is likely to continue sliding until the markets reassume some degree of economic comparison, Joseph Trevisani, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“When news reports or comments from participants were positive and a deal seemed possible, the dollar sold off with the logic that stimulus would improve the US economy, mitigating overall risk. When negotiations stalled or the sides were said to be far apart or when President Donald Trump temporarily withdrew from the talks, the US dollar gained ground as traders sought the supposed safety of US assets.”
“The sides are still in contact but Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told her caucus there are still many differences. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin is heading to the Middle East in a few days and with less than three weeks before the election, and no new meeting scheduled, the possibility for a deal diminishes daily.”
“The upper border of the original channel is around 1.3000 and will not attract trading. Support lines at 1.3150 and then 1.3050 are substantial with resistance at 1.3250 and 1.3315.”
“The drift lower is the product of two forces. First, the long-running retreat of the US Dollar in the wake of the March panic has not been replaced by a new scenario. Given the lack of competing ideas, the decline continues. Second, the main support of the dollar, aside from the occasional technical intervention, is still the risk-off trade.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.17 amid rising EZ coronavirus cases, US stimulus optimism
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, torn between opposing forces. Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns from ECB President Lagarde are weighing on it.
GBP/USD holding above 1.29 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI elevated despite demand side risks, bulls test $41.00
WTI prices holding up despite the second wave of COVID-19. Strong support in energy markets coming in hopes of a vaccine and OPEC taper. The demand side concerns stem from the spread of the coronavirus far and wide of Europe and also in the United States.