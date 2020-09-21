USD/CAD to consolidate within the 1.3120-1.3250 range – OCBC

USD/CAD is posting mildly losses on Monday, down -0.1% to 1.3190, as the loonie is still locked in the 1.3150-1.3200 range. Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, expects the USD/CAD pair to consolidate within a broader 1.3120-1.3250 range.
Key quotes
“Little to no traction for the USD/CAD pair on either side of the 1.3150 to 1.3200 range leaves the pair locked in.”
“Soft retail sales print weighs on the CAD, but front-end yield differentials are widening in the CAD’s favour.”
“Overall, different drivers pulling the loonie in opposite directions, leaving the pair still consolidative within a broader 1.3120 and 1.3250 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
