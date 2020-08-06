USD/CAD to amble in a 1.30-1.35 range into end-2020 – Westpac

The loonie is likely to amble in a 1.30-1.35 range into year’s end, according to economists at Westpac. 2021 will be likely a more auspicious year for CAD as vaccines are deployed and global recovery lifts up pace.
Key quotes
“Canada has not covered itself in glory lately. The recent Fitch downgrade underscores rising fiscal risks, while PM Trudeau and his government have been wounded by a government contract ethics scandal.”
“High frequency alternative data show the pace of rebound has lost some of its zest and the BoC remains among the more aggressive central banks, the Bank’s balance sheet growth approaching +20% of GDP since March 2020, well ahead of G10 peers.”
“USD/CAD likely to amble in a 1.30-1.35 range into the year's end. 2021 likely to be a more propitious year for CAD, as vaccines are deployed and global recovery picks up pace.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.