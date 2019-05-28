- The absence of the US traders confined Loonie moves.
- Energy players also remained on a back-foot amid no fresh catalysts.
- Today’s US economic data is in the spotlight for now.
Like all other major currency pairs, USD/CAD also trades modestly changed near 1.3440 during early Tuesday. Absence of the US traders and lack of fresh catalysts seem to have played their role.
The Memorial Day holiday at the US confined the pair’s moves yesterday whereas no major data/events from Canada also contributed to the lack of momentum.
Prices of crude oil, Canada’s largest export item, also remain under pressure after gradually recovering from the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) during late last week.
The US and Chinese policymakers continue to argue over each other’s policies and behavior but markets gave little attention to it.
Investors may now await second-tier data from the US like S&P/Case-Shiller home price indices, consumer confidence, and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index in order to determine near-term trade direction.
While housing market indicator could soften to 2.8% from 3.0% prior during March, prior readings of manufacturing and consumer sentiment gauges were 2.0 and 129.2 respectively.
Technical Analysis
Not only 50-day SMA near 1.3410 but 1.3360 and 1.3330 level comprising 100-day SMA can also limit the immediate downside of the pair while 1.3510 and 1.3570 seem adjacent resistances to question nearby advances.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene
GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid US-Japan trade news
The USD/JPY pair reversed a spike to 109.64 highs and hit fresh daily lows near 109.40, as a flight to safety returned and boosted the safe-haven Yen following the comments from the Japanese officials on the US-Japan deal.
Gold: Failure to cross immediate resistances please sellers amid USD recovery
Not only 50-day and 200-day SMA but failure to cross immediate descending trend-channel and the US Dollar (USD) recovery also portray the yellow metal’s weakness that drags it to $1283.40 ahead of the European open on Tuesday.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.