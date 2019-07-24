USD/CAD ticks higher to mid-1.3100s, still below the overnight swing high

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD remains well supported by tempered Fed rate cut bets and helped gain some traction.
  • A goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices underpinned Loonie and kept a lid on any strong up-move.

The USD/CAD pair traded with a mild positive bias for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday and is currently placed at session tops, just below mid-1.3100s.

After the previous session's late pullback from near one-month tops, the pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday, albeit a combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus.

The US Dollar stood tall near five-week tops and remained well supported by the fact that investors continued scaling back expectations of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on July 30-31.

The positive factor, to some extent, was offset by a goodish pickup in Crude Oil prices, which extended some support to the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and kept a lid on any strong positive move for the major.

Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday amid lingering concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle Ease and the overnight report, showing that the US crude stocks fell more than expected in the week to July 19.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that a near-term bottom is already in place and positioning for any further recovery, possibly beyond the 1.3200 round figure mark.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the releases of flash PMI prints, along with New Home Sales data for June will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3146
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3085
Daily SMA50 1.3261
Daily SMA100 1.3327
Daily SMA200 1.3302
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3165
Previous Daily Low 1.3115
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3146
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.309
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3066
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3165
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

