USD/CAD through 1.3300 on upbeat US data, EIA on sight

The greenback keeps well and sound its march north today, lifting USD/CAD to fresh tops above the 1.3300 handle.

USD/CAD stronger on US results

The pair has broken above the consolidative pattern around 1.3250 that was prevailing since early trade in response to auspicious results from the US docket today.

USD gathered extra steam after Initial Claims, the Philly Fed manufacturing Index and Housing Starts have all surpasses initial forecasts. On the Canadian side, Manufacturing Sales rose at a monthly 1.5% in November, bettering consensus, although the print was largely eclipsed by US data.

In the meantime, CAD seems to ignore the solid performance of crude oil prices, which are pushing the barrel of West Texas Intermediate to session tops in the $51.70 area, up over 1% ahead of the weekly report on crude oil inventories by the EIA.

USD/CAD significant levels

As of writing the pair is gaining 0.16% at 1.3293 facing the initial hurdle at 1.3319 (high Jan.19) followed by 1.3357 (55-day sma) and then 1.3463 (high Jan.3). On the flip side, a breach of 1.3253 (low Jan.19) would aim for 1.3016 (low Jan.17) and finally 1.3002 (low Oct.19).