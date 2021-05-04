The Canadian dollar continues to do well, finishing April at its strongest in more than three years against the greenback. With the Bank of Canada looking to move a bit ahead of the Federal Reserve and the taper progressing, economists at the National Bank of Canada see the USD/CAD trading at 1.20 by the third quarter.
The CAD continues to strengthen
“We see more QE tapering coming before year end and the BoC’s first rate hike likely in October 2022, well before the first Fed rate hike expected in Q1 2023.”
“With the Bank looking to move a bit ahead of the Fed and the BoC tapering progressing, we see our USD/CAD 1.20 forecast arriving one quarter earlier than scheduled, in Q3 2021.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
