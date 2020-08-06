  • USD/CAD is posting modest daily gains on Thursday.
  • WTI is staging a technical correction, trades below $42.
  • Risk-averse market environment helps the greenback find demand.

The USD/CAD pair fell to a daily low of 1.3240 in the early trading hours of the European session and staged a rebound in the last hours. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3299, gaining 0.26% on a daily basis.

On Wednesday, the selling pressure surrounding the greenback and crude oil's impressive upsurge caused USD/CAD to push lower. After gaining nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 0.8% on the day at $41.85, not allowing the commodity-sensitive loonie to stay resilient against its rivals.

USD gathers strength ahead of Friday's NFP report

On the other hand, the cautious market mood is helping the USD find demand. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.33% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open in the negative territory. If risk-off flows continue to dominate markets in the second half of the day, the US Dollar Index, which was last up 0.15% on the day at 92.95, could extend its rebound.

The US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be the only data release from the US. On Friday, labour market reports from both Canada and the United States will be watched closely by market participants. 

Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US to increase by 1.6 million in July. On the flip side, Canada is expected to add 400,000 jobs with the Unemployment Rate edging lower to 11% from 12.3%.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3296
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3267
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3459
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3795
Daily SMA200 1.3528
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3331
Previous Daily Low 1.3234
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3271
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3321
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3374
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3418

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region

Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.

Gold News

EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims

EUR/USD trades around 1.1850 amid encouraging US jobless claims

EUR/USD is trading around  1.1850, off the new two-year highs. US jobless claims beat estimates with 1.186 million in the week ending on July 31, Tensions toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls are rising and fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD holds onto gains after upbeat BOE decision

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, consolidating its gains. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. 

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon

Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon

Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.

Read more

WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42

WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42

The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures