USD/CAD testing the bull's commitments in lower 1.32 handle

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • USD/CAD drops and stays low on the session following BoC.
  • There was certainly a reluctance to provide any forward guidance in today's event.

USD/CAD is down -0.77% following a less dovish than expected Bank of Canada's on hold decision, travelling from a high of 1.3344 to a low of 1.3231. The Dollar was already fragile on yesterday's manufacturing ISM disappointment, but today's decision fro the Bank of Canada, (BoC) to hold rates without a clear message that cutting rates is  on the agenda had given the Loonie a well-deserved bid

For weeks, markets had been pooling the CAD in the same camp as the Aussie and NZD in anticipation of a rate cut from the BoC, however, with an economy that is operating close to full capacity, noting the surprisingly strong Q2 GDP print, along with inflation on target and wage growth picking up, the BoC has been able to pull apart from the herd of central banks that have been easing in tandem of late.

The door has been left ajar for rate cuts down the line

There was certainly a reluctance to provide any forward guidance in today's event although the door has been left ajar for rate cuts down the line - perhaps as soon as next month. The market is pricing in around a 55% probability of a 25bp rate cut in October, whereas the latest survey of analysts by Bloomberg continues to peg stable rates through this year and next. 

"Given Canada’s trade and commodity exposure and with little prospect of an imminent easing in trade and global growth concerns, we recently changed our view to a 30 October cut and that call remains valid," analysts at ING Bank argued.

"The BoC’s has a tendency to move swiftly after signaling a shift in thinking. How the US-China dialogue plays out will be critical. For now though we would point out that the BoC was far less aggressive in hiking rates than the Federal Reserve over the past couple of years. As such, there is arguably less need for a significant corrective move lower in rates. Hence our view that this would be a one-off rate cut."

USD/CAD levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3234
Today Daily Change -0.0102
Today Daily Change % -0.76
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3287
Daily SMA50 1.3187
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3384
Previous Daily Low 1.3322
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.336
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3345
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

