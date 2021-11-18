USD/CAD: Temporary reverse for the loonie as BoC telegraphes a first hike in Q2 2022 – MUFG

“The CAD took a hit on Wednesday after the release of slighter softer than expected inflation data from Canada. The average of the BoC’s core inflation measures were unchanged at 2.7%. It prompted some scaling back of BoC rate hike expectations. Nevertheless, headline inflation did still accelerate to 4.7%. It keeps pressure on the BoC to continue normalizing policy after bringing QE to an end last month. The BoC has brought forward plans for the first-rate hike to Q2 2022, and risks are skewed in favour of an even earlier hike next year.”

“The correction lower for the price of oil has had only a modest dampening impact on G10 oil-related currency performance so far. The hawkish repricing of Fed tightening expectations and broad-based US dollar strength have been the main drivers of those currency moves rather than the correction lower in the price of oil.”

USD/CAD has climbed back above 1.2600 after hitting a low last month of 1.2288. But as economists at MUFG Bank expect the Bank of Canada (BoC) to begin to ease off the monetary-policy accelerator to hike rates in the second quarter of next year, the loonie’s sell-off should be short-lived.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.