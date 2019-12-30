USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Two-year rising trendline breached

USD/CAD has violated a trendline rising from September 2017 lows.

The breakdown is backed by bearish readings on key indicators.

With charts biased bearish, the pair risks falling to 1.30.

USD/CAD is currently operating on slippery grounds at 1.3067, having breached a two-year-long ascending trendline last week.

The pair closed at 1.3079 on Friday, confirming a downside break of the trendline rising from September 2017 and January 2018 lows.

The breakdown has bolstered the bearish setup as represented by the below-50 reading on both the 14-day and 14-week relative strength indices and lower highs, lower lows setup on the daily chart.

The currency pair looks set to test and possibly break below the immediate support at 1.3042 and drop toward 1.30.

A daily close above 1.3181 (Dec. 20 high) is needed to invalidate lower highs set up and confirm a bullish reversal.

Weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CAD Overview Today last price 1.3067 Today Daily Change -0.0016 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 1.3083 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3181 Daily SMA50 1.319 Daily SMA100 1.3225 Daily SMA200 1.3265 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3127 Previous Daily Low 1.3064 Previous Weekly High 1.3272 Previous Weekly Low 1.3064 Previous Monthly High 1.3328 Previous Monthly Low 1.3114 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3088 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3103 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3056 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3029 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2994 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3119 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3154 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3181



