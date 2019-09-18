USD/CAD technical analysis: The Greenback rises against CAD after Fed cut

USD/CAD is rising towards the 1.3307 level near the 200 SMA. If bulls can continue their ascent beyond this point, the next targets on the way up can be located at the 1.3383 and 1.3433 swing highs followed by the 1.3500 handle if the bulls gather enough steam. Support is seen at the 1.3250 level and the 1.3200 figure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.