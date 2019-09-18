USD/CAD technical analysis: The Greenback rises against CAD after Fed cut

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Federal Reserve Bank has cut rates by 25 bps as it was widely expected.
  • The Greenback is having an initial boost across the board. 
 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
 
USD/CAD is rising towards the 1.3307 level near the 200 SMA. If bulls can continue their ascent beyond this point, the next targets on the way up can be located at the 1.3383 and 1.3433 swing highs followed by the 1.3500 handle if the bulls gather enough steam. Support is seen at the 1.3250 level and the 1.3200 figure. 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3298
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.3244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3256
Daily SMA50 1.321
Daily SMA100 1.3274
Daily SMA200 1.3312
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.33
Previous Daily Low 1.3234
Previous Weekly High 1.329
Previous Weekly Low 1.3134
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3275
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3218
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3325
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles down toward 1.10 on hawkish Fed cut

EUR/USD tumbles down toward 1.10 on hawkish Fed cut

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.10 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no further rate reductions. The bank acknowledged the strong labor market and robust consumption. However, it is worried about investment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed

GBP/USD falls further away from 1.25 after the Fed

GBP/USD is trading further below 1.2500 after the Fed cut rates but signaled no fresh moves. The Brexit impasse and weak UK inflation figures weigh. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed

USD/JPY pops 20 pips on the as expected Fed

USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.32 following the FOMC, travelling between 108.08 and 108.33 but is virtually flat on the day as the Fed lowered rats as expected by 25 basis points.

USD/JPY News

Gold falls below $1500 as US Dollar jumps after Fed cut rates

Gold falls below $1500 as US Dollar jumps after Fed cut rates

Gold prices turned lower and dropped below $1,500/oz after the FOMC meeting. The metal dropped amid a rally of the Greenback.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos seeing multiple launches into the universe

The Altcoin market has quickly confirmed Tuesday’s analysis with flashing rises in the last 24 hours. The two eternal aspirants to lead the crypto market – Ethereum and XRP – are rising sharply against Bitcoin and increasing its value rapidly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures