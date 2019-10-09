USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggling to gather upside traction despite flag breakout

- USD/CAD is struggling to find bids despite a flag breakout on the 4-hour chart.
- The break above 1.3337 is needed to revive the bullish view put forward by the flag breakout.
USD/CAD pair is currently trading at 1.3317, representing marginal losses on the day.
The pair jumped to a high of 1.3337 in the US trading hours on Tuesday, confirming a flag breakout on the 4-hour chart.
A flag breakout, a bullish continuation pattern, had signaled a resumption of the rally from Oct. 2's low of 1.3206 and opened the doors for 1.3470 (target as per the measured move method).
So far, however, the flag breakout has failed to accelerate the preceding bullish move. In fact, the pair has fallen back to the former resistance-turned-support of the upper edge of the flag, currently at 1.3316.
Looking forward, the flag breakout would gain credence if the pair rises above 1.3337. The outlook would turn bearish if the pair drops below 1.3287, invalidating bullish higher lows pattern.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish above 1.3337
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3317
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3267
|Daily SMA50
|1.3263
|Daily SMA100
|1.3248
|Daily SMA200
|1.3291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3338
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3288
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3349
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3205
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3307
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3296
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3396
