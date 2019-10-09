USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggling to gather upside traction despite flag breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/CAD is struggling to find bids despite a flag breakout on the 4-hour chart. 
  • The break above 1.3337 is needed to revive the bullish view put forward by the flag breakout. 

USD/CAD pair is currently trading at 1.3317, representing marginal losses on the day.

The pair jumped to a high of 1.3337 in the US trading hours on Tuesday, confirming a flag breakout on the 4-hour chart

A flag breakout, a bullish continuation pattern, had signaled a resumption of the rally from Oct. 2's low of 1.3206 and opened the doors for 1.3470 (target as per the measured move method). 

So far, however, the flag breakout has failed to accelerate the preceding bullish move. In fact, the pair has fallen back to the former resistance-turned-support of the upper edge of the flag, currently at 1.3316. 

Looking forward, the flag breakout would gain credence if the pair rises above 1.3337. The outlook would turn bearish if the pair drops below 1.3287, invalidating bullish higher lows pattern. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.3337

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3317
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.3325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3267
Daily SMA50 1.3263
Daily SMA100 1.3248
Daily SMA200 1.3291
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3338
Previous Daily Low 1.3288
Previous Weekly High 1.3349
Previous Weekly Low 1.3205
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3318
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3307
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3296
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3346
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3367
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3396

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

