USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggles between 200-DMA, 50% Fibo.

  • USD/CAD successfully traders above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA).
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement acts as an immediate upside barrier.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and five-week-old support-line can entertain sellers.

Despite registering another failure to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to July 2019 declines on a daily closing basis, the USD/CAD pair takes the bids to 1.3337 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

While a successful rise beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3341 enables the pair to aim for early-May month low surrounding 1.3375/80, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3417 and June 18 top of 1.3434 can please buyers afterward.

Additionally, pair’s advances past-1.3434 can head to a downward sloping trend-line stretched since early-January 2019, at 1.3506 now.

In a case prices fall below 200-DMA level of 1.3313, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3265 and a rising trend-line from July-end, at 1.3256 will be the key to watch as a break of which can recall sellers targeting sub-1.3200 mark.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3334
Today Daily Change 10 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.3324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.3183
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3362
Previous Daily Low 1.3312
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3343
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3353
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3402

 

 

