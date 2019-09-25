USD/CAD technical analysis: Struggles between 100-bar SMA and 1.3310/15 horizontal-resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off 100-bar SMA following a Doji on 4H chart.
  • Early-month low, last-week high restrict pair’s near-term advances.

Having flashed a Doji candle on the four-hour (4H) chart, USD/CAD bounces off 100-bar simple moving average (SMA) as it trades near 1.3250 during early Wednesday.

Following a bullish reversal candlestick pattern, coupled with a U-turn from key SMA, the quote is expected to rise further towards 1.3280 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of current month declines, near 1.3290.

However, pair’s additional upside will be questioned by a horizontal region comprising Early-month low and last week's high, around 1.3310/15.

On the contrary, 1.3210 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3190 can entertain sellers ahead of challenging them with 1.3150, 1.3130 and 1.3080 consecutive rest-points.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3252
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.3244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3251
Daily SMA50 1.323
Daily SMA100 1.3264
Daily SMA200 1.3309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3276
Previous Daily Low 1.3232
Previous Weekly High 1.331
Previous Weekly Low 1.321
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3249
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3259
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3269
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3312

 

 

