USD/CAD technical analysis: Sticks to gains above mid-1.3000s ahead of US/Canadian jobs data

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • After the previous session's slide to 8-1/2 month lows, the USD/CAD pair staged a modest recovery on Friday and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range. 
  • The pair on Thursday did break below Nov. 2018 lows support - around mid-1.3000s but showed some resilience below 38.2% Fibo. level of the Dec. 2017-Jan. 2019 bullish move.
  • The mentioned swing low, around the 1.3040-35 region now becomes a key pivotal point and might play a key role in determining the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

A modest pullback in Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie, coupled with a goodish pickup in the USD demand – supported by an intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields helped gain some positive traction.

Moreover, given the recent slide of nearly 400-pips over the past three weeks or so, slightly oversold conditions also seemed to have prompted some short-covering bounce ahead of Friday’s important releases of the US and Canadian monthly employment details.

A sustained recovery beyond the 1.3100 handle will suggest that the pair might have already formed a near-term bottom and set the stage for an extension of the recovery move further towards weekly swing high – around the 1.3145 level, en-route the 1.3180-90 supply zone.

On the flip side, a follow-through selling below the 1.3040-35 region now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark before the bearish momentum gets extended further towards the 1.2970-65 support area.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3065
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3221
Daily SMA50 1.3358
Daily SMA100 1.3345
Daily SMA200 1.3293
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3082
Previous Daily Low 1.3038
Previous Weekly High 1.3218
Previous Weekly Low 1.306
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3055
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3032
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3012
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2987
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3122

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

