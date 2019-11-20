USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Retreats from multi-week tops, below 1.3300 mark post-Canadian CPI

By Haresh Menghani
  • The positive momentum falters near 5-1/2 month-old descending trend-line resistance.
  • The pair quickly retreats back below the 1.3300 handle but hold above the 200-day SMA.

The USD/CAD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American session, albeit retreated few pips from multi-week tops on mostly in line Canadian CPI.
 
A sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and assisted the pair to build on the previous session's strong upsurge.
 
The pair, however, struggled to make it through a 5-1/2 month-old descending trend-line resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
 
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart held well within the bullish territory and further reinforce the constructive outlook, though recovering oil prices might cap gains.
 
Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and also warrant some caution ahead of the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards mid-1.3300s.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3297
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3271
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3169
Daily SMA50 1.3212
Daily SMA100 1.3203
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3274
Previous Daily Low 1.3156
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3228
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3201
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3115
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3429

 

 

