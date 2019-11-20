USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Retreats from multi-week tops, below 1.3300 mark post-Canadian CPI

- The positive momentum falters near 5-1/2 month-old descending trend-line resistance.
- The pair quickly retreats back below the 1.3300 handle but hold above the 200-day SMA.
The USD/CAD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early North-American session, albeit retreated few pips from multi-week tops on mostly in line Canadian CPI.
A sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and assisted the pair to build on the previous session's strong upsurge.
The pair, however, struggled to make it through a 5-1/2 month-old descending trend-line resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart held well within the bullish territory and further reinforce the constructive outlook, though recovering oil prices might cap gains.
Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing slightly overbought conditions and also warrant some caution ahead of the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying beyond the mentioned barrier before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards mid-1.3300s.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3297
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3169
|Daily SMA50
|1.3212
|Daily SMA100
|1.3203
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3228
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3193
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3115
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
