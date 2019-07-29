USD/CAD technical analysis: Retreats closer to a previous resistance breakpoint, around mid-1.3100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range. 
  • Despite the pullback, the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 1.3145-50 resistance breakpoint now turned support.

The mentioned region coincides with 100-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.3565-1.3016 recent downfall, which should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s intraday momentum amid absent relevant market moving economic releases. 

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have again started gaining negative momentum but have managed to hold in the positive territory on 4-hourly/daily charts, warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets.

However, a decisive breakthrough the said confluence support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.3120-15 intermediate support en-route the 1.3100 round figure mark. 

A follow-through weakness below the 1.3100 handle will suggest that the near-term corrective bounce from yearly lows is already over and set the stage for a further downfall back towards testing the 1.3050-40 horizontal support.

On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 1.3200 handle, above which the pair is likely to aim towards testing 100-day SMA, around mid-1.3200s en-route the very important 200-day SMA – around the 1.3295-1.3300 region.

USD/CAD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.316
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3243
Daily SMA100 1.3318
Daily SMA200 1.3304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.32
Previous Daily Low 1.3152
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3182
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3146
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.322
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

