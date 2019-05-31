USD/CAD technical analysis: Retracing down towards 1.3500 post-Canadian GDP

The Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter came in below expectations at 0.4% vs. 0.7% forecast.

Can bulls pull away from the 1.3500 figure?



USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD almost reached 1.3570 on the release of the Canadian GDP. The market is trading above its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart



USD/CAD is currently finding little acceptance above 1.3570.





USD/CAD 30-minute chart

USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum. However, a break below 1.3520 can lead to a deeper retracement towards 1.3500, 1.3480 and 1.3430 support. The level to beat for bulls is 1.3570. A break above it can lead to 1.3660 swing high.



Additional key levels