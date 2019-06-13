USD/CAD technical analysis: Recovery from multi-month lows falters ahead of 100-day SMA

Having shown some resilience below the very important 200-day SMA, the pair staged a goodish bounce from multi-month lows - set earlier this week.

The momentum faltered ahead of 100-day SMA, with the pair snapping three consecutive days of up-move amid a modest rebound in Crude Oil prices.

The mentioned 200-DMA support coincides with the lower end of over four-month-old ascending trend-channel, which should now as a key pivotal point for any further near-term depreciating move.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have managed to recover from the bearish territory but are yet to gain any meaningful positive traction, warranting some caution for bullish traders.

Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond 100-DMA resistance, currently near mid-1.3300s, before positioning for any further up-move towards reclaiming the 1.3400 handle.

USD/CAD daily chart