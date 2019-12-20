USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Recovery from key support may gather traction on Sanders' comment

- USD/CAD defended key trendline and MA support earlier this week.
- The bounce from crucial support could gather pace with Senator Sanders refusing to support for the USMCA deal.
The USD/CAD pair is currently trading at 1.3132, representing marginal gains on the day, having defended the support at 1.31 over the previous two trading days.
The trendline rising from September 2017 and January 2018 lows is located at 1.31. Meanwhile, the ascending 100-week MA is located at 1.3109.
The bounce from the crucial support level seems to have stalled near 1.3133 in the last 10 hours.
However, the bounce may now gather pace as Senator Bernie Sanders has said that he will not vote to approve the USMCA trade deal that was passed by the House of Representatives late Thursday.
The immediate resistance is seen at 1.3150 - falling trendline o the 4-hour chart.
Weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3132
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3125
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3226
|Daily SMA50
|1.3195
|Daily SMA100
|1.3231
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.315
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range in 109.30s, lacking impetus
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.36 and is stuck in a tight range of between 109.29 and 109.40. USD/JPY has been consolidating into the last day for the week in Asia, but it slipped from 109.60 to as low as 109.18 overnight.
AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon
The AUD/USD pair outlook remains neutral as the pair is still trapped in a four-month sideways channel on the weekly line chart. A range breakout looks likely with the impending death cross on the monthly chart.
US Q3 GDP Final Revision Preview: Stable heading into year end
Annualized GDP in Q3 expected to be unchanged. Little new data available for revision to economic growth. Consumption, business investment, government expenditures and net exports comprise GDP.
Gold consolidates recent gains amid mixed trade/Brexit headlines
Gold prices trade in a choppy range surrounding $1,479 during Friday’s Asian. The yellow metal posted first daily gains on the previous day mainly due to the weaker USD. It’s worth mentioning that the recently mixed trade headlines seem to have capped the price recovery.
GBP/USD: 200-bar SMA, oversold RSI question further declines
While trading around 1.3010, 200-bar SMA restricts GBP/USD pair’s further declines during early Friday in Asia. Along with that, oversold conditions of the 14-bar RSI also raise doubts on the pair’s further downside and increase odds of a U-turn.