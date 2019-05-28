USD/CAD technical analysis: Rallies to session tops, now seems poised to reclaim 1.3500 handle

• Having formed a base near 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3357-1.3503 recent up-move, the pair finally broke out of its consolidative trading range and rallied over 40-pips since the early European session.
• A sustained move beyond 200-hour EMA and 38.2% Fibo. level confluence hurdle was seen as a key trigger for intraday bullish traders and behind the latest leg of an upsurge to the 1.3475-80 region.
The intraday positive momentum has now lifted the pair beyond an intermediate resistance marked by 23.6% Fibo. level, setting the stage for a move towards conquering the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have managed to hold in the positive territory and further reinforce the constructive outlook, albeit slightly overbought conditions on the 1-hourly chart warrant some consolidation.
Hence it would be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned handle before confirming a near-term bullish breakout or positioning for any further near-term appreciating move beyond the 1.3520 supply zone and the 1.3560-65 resistance towards reclaiming the 1.3600 round figure mark.
USD/CAD 1-hourly chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3477
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3444
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3447
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3334
|Daily SMA200
|1.3256
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3454
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3429
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3503
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3357
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3522
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3274
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3445
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3456
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3481
