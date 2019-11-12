USD/CAD technical analysis: Pullbacks might still be seen as a buying opportunity

- Positive Oil prices underpinned the Loonie and capped the upside.
- Technical set-up support prospects for a meaningful dip-buying.
The USD/CAD pair gained some follow-through traction and climbed to one-month tops, around the 1.3255 region during the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit retreated few pips thereafter.
Last week's sustained breakthrough 100-day SMA barrier near the 1.3200 handle was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and remained supportive of the move but lacked any strong conviction.
The prevalent positive mood around oil prices underpinned demand for the commodity-linked currency – Loonie and turned out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any subsequent strength.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and maintained their bullish bias on the 4-hourly chart, supporting prospects for some dip-buying.
Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions and help limit the downside near 100-day SMA, around the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
On the upside, the very important 200-day SMA, near the 1.3280 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to aim towards the 1.3330-35 supply zone.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.323
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3236
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.