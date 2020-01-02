USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Pullback expected from 11-month-old support trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains on the back foot near 14-month low.
  • Oversold RSI indicates a bounce from a descending trend line since February 2019.
  • October low can act as an immediate upside barrier.

USD/CAD declines to 1.2980 amid the Asian trading session on Thursday. The Loonie pair remains under pressure around multi-month low but oversold conditions of RSI and the nearness to key support line increase the odds of a pullback in prices.

In doing so, October month low near 1.3045 will gain the buyer’s immediate attention ahead of December 18 bottom surrounding 1.3100.

However, bulls will not be pleased unless the quote rallies successfully beyond the 200-day SMA level of 1.3267 on a daily closing basis.

Alternatively, pair’s failure to respect oversold RSI and the key support line, at 1.2958 now, will drag it towards October 2018 low near 1.2780.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2979
Today Daily Change -7 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.2986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3143
Daily SMA50 1.3185
Daily SMA100 1.3217
Daily SMA200 1.3259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3032
Previous Daily Low 1.2943
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3064
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2998
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3119

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

