USD/CAD technical analysis: On the verge of confirming a fresh bearish breakdown

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CAD pair remained heavily offered for the second straight session on Thursday and has now moved well within the striking distance of last week's multi-month lows.
  • The pair's inability to capitalize on the recent bounce closer to mid-1.3100s and a subsequent pullback clearly suggests that the near-term bearish pressure is still far from being over.

Currently hovering around 38.2% Fibo. level of the Dec. 2017-Jan. 2019 bullish move, a follow-through weakness below the recent swing low - around the 1.3040-35 region, will reinforce the negative outlook and open the room for a further near-term depreciating move.

Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark before extending the bearish momentum further towards the 1.2970-65 intermediate support en-route next major support near the 1.2935-30 region.

On the flip side, the 1.3100 round figure mark now seems to act as immediate strong resistance and any subsequent recovery might continue to remain capped near the 1.3135-45 supply zone, which if cleared might negate the negative outlook and prompt some short-covering move.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3044
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.308
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3182
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.334
Daily SMA200 1.3298
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3144
Previous Daily Low 1.3062
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3094
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3047
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2965
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

