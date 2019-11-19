USD/CAD technical analysis: On the front-foot above 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD buyers again aim for 200-day SMA.
  • The 11-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.
  • 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement limit immediate declines.

Having bounced off 100-day SMA, USD/CAD again aims at 200-day SMA while taking the bids to 1.3215 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

In addition to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3276, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June-July downpour at 1.3290 and a descending trend line since September 03 also challenge bulls around 1.3315.

On the downside, pair’s daily closing below 100-day SMA level of 1.3200 could drag it closer to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3145.

Though, any further declines below 1.3145 might not hesitate to drag the pair towards 1.3100/1.3095 support area.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3214
Today Daily Change 7 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.316
Daily SMA50 1.321
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3236
Previous Daily Low 1.32
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3177
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3229
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3266

 

 

