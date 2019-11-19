USD/CAD technical analysis: On the front-foot above 100-day SMA

- USD/CAD buyers again aim for 200-day SMA.
- The 11-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.
- 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement limit immediate declines.
Having bounced off 100-day SMA, USD/CAD again aims at 200-day SMA while taking the bids to 1.3215 during the Asian session on Tuesday.
In addition to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3276, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of June-July downpour at 1.3290 and a descending trend line since September 03 also challenge bulls around 1.3315.
On the downside, pair’s daily closing below 100-day SMA level of 1.3200 could drag it closer to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3145.
Though, any further declines below 1.3145 might not hesitate to drag the pair towards 1.3100/1.3095 support area.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3214
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.316
|Daily SMA50
|1.321
|Daily SMA100
|1.3202
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3236
|Previous Daily Low
|1.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3266
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro easing from daily highs, trades near 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market extended the correction, which started last week.
GBP/USD: Firm around 4-week high, ignores Brexit news amid UK’s political optimism
Not only increased odds of the UK PM’s success in the December election but the recent decision to keep smaller parties out of the ITV’s election debate also favor the GBP/USD pair as it trades around 1.2950 during Asian session.
USD/JPY testing lows near mid-108s on waning risk appetite
USD/JPY trades weaker near 108.50 so far this Tuesday's Asian trading, with the risk sentiment dampened by renewed US-China trade pessimism. The spot tracks the losses in the Japanese equities and S&P 500 futures.
Gold consolidates NY session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo
Spot gold is currently trading between a range of $1471.56 and $1475.43, buoyed by a slightly risk-off session overnight following Sino/US trade deal headline's and pessimism as well as a weakening in the greenback and US yields.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.