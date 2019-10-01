USD/CAD technical analysis: On the back foot below 4H 200MA, 1-week-old falling trend-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD fails to extend latest pullback beyond key resistance-confluence.
  • Three-week-old horizontal-line restricts immediate downside.

With its failure to cross 1.3263/65 resistance-confluence, USD/CAD drops back towards near-term horizontal support as it trades near 1.3240 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

The pair nears 1.3215/16 horizontal-support that comprises September 11 high and lows marked during September 16 and 27, a break of which could drag the quote further south to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the previous-month declines, close to 1.3190.

In a case where prices refrain from bouncing off 1.3190, 1.3155 and 1.3130 could be bears’ next targets.

Alternatively, a sustained break above 1.3263/65 area, including 200-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA) and one-week-old falling trend-line, could trigger pair’s fresh run-up to a fortnight high surrounding 1.3310.

Though, buyers will look for successful trading beyond 1.3330 to challenge 1.3385 and 1.3400 barriers to the north.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.324
Today Daily Change -2 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.3242
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3241
Daily SMA50 1.3245
Daily SMA100 1.3256
Daily SMA200 1.3303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.326
Previous Daily Low 1.3224
Previous Weekly High 1.3305
Previous Weekly Low 1.3214
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3246
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3187
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.326
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3279
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3297

 

 

