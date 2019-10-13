USD/CAD technical analysis: On the back foot below 12-week-old rising trendline

- USD/CAD remains under pressure below key support-turned-resistance.
- The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, September low become likely nearby supports to watch.
Following its downside break of near-term key support line, USD/CAD declines to 1.3197during early Asian session on Monday.
The pair now aims to visit 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of May-July south-run, at 1.3145 whereas September month low close to 1.3130 could please sellers afterward.
It should, however, be noted that the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) might drop to oversold territory during further declines and could lure counter-trend traders around 1.3130.
On the contrary, pair’s daily closing beyond support-turned-resistance, at 1.3215 now, can trigger fresh pullback to 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level near 1.3240.
However, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA becomes a tough barrier around 1.3285/90 for buyers to confront, which if broken could escalate the recovery to monthly tops surrounding 1.3350.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3273
|Daily SMA50
|1.3267
|Daily SMA100
|1.3243
|Daily SMA200
|1.3287
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3302
|Previous Daily Low
|1.317
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3348
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.317
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3384
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3278
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3409
