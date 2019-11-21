USD/CAD Technical Analysis: On its way to 1.3340/50 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD trades successfully above 200-day SMA, multi-month-old falling trend line.
  • Bullish MACD favors another run-up towards 50% Fibonacci retracement, tops marked since August.
  • Three-week-long support line gains sellers' attention below 1.3275.

Extending its sustained run-up beyond 200-day SMA and a descending trend line since May-end, USD/CAD is all set to challenge 1.3340/50 supply-zone while taking the bids to 1.3315 during early Thursday.

The Loonie pair’s successful break of the key resistance (now support) pushes buyers towards another upside barrier that comprises multiple highs marked since early-August and 50% Fibonacci retracement of December 2018 to July 2019 downpour, around 1.3340/50.

Also supporting the pair’s rise are bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).

However, September month high near 1.3385 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3420 become crucial for bulls to conquer ahead of aiming at the yearly resistance-line, at 1.3460 now.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below 1.3280/75 support confluence, including 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and multi-month-old falling trend line, could recall 1.3200 on the chart whereas a three-week-long rising support line, at 1.3170, could challenge bears afterward.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3312
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3306
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3181
Daily SMA50 1.3215
Daily SMA100 1.3206
Daily SMA200 1.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3328
Previous Daily Low 1.3262
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3287
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3269
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3366
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3403

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

