USD/CAD technical analysis: Market goes ballistic ahead of the BoC press conference

USD/CAD is having a boost trading above the 1.3100 handle.

Bank of Canada (BoC) press conference - Oct. 30 - Poloz speech live stream.

BoC left its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected.

USD/CAD four-hour chart

USD/CAD is spiking to the upside, challenging the 100 SMA. The market regained bullish momentum and the level to beat for bulls is the 1.3170 level. A break above this level can lead to 1.3196 and 1.3230, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Support is seen at the 1.3141 and 1.3087 price levels.

Additional key levels