USD/CAD technical analysis: Market goes ballistic ahead of the BoC press conference

USD/CAD is spiking to the upside, challenging the 100 SMA. The market regained bullish momentum and the level to beat for bulls is the 1.3170 level. A break above this level can lead to 1.3196 and 1.3230, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
Support is seen at the 1.3141 and 1.3087 price levels.
 

Today last price 1.3153
Today Daily Change 0.0066
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Daily SMA20 1.3191
Daily SMA50 1.323
Daily SMA100 1.3208
Daily SMA200 1.3278
 
Previous Daily High 1.3101
Previous Daily Low 1.3042
Previous Weekly High 1.3139
Previous Weekly Low 1.3052
Previous Monthly High 1.3384
Previous Monthly Low 1.3134
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3064
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3018
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3111
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3135
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.317

 

 

