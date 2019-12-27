USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Loonie is strengthening as USD/CAD heads to 1.30 psychological support

- USD/CAD has lost 0.18% today as oil markets push higher.
- The price is now headed toward the 1.30 support zone below.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
The price of USD/CAD has pushed lower as oil continues to rise and risk sentiment stalls in thin maket conditions.
1.30 is the next support on the downside after a period of long-term sideways action.
The price has cleared both moving averages on the downside.
The RSI indicator has not reached oversold levels signalling there is more space for a move lower.
Additional Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3191
|Daily SMA50
|1.3191
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.3267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3103
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3328
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3114
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3183
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2936
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3276
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is nearing 1.3100, trading at its highest in a week.
EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150
The shared currency extends its advance against a weakened greenback to its highest in almost two weeks, amid ruling optimism about the US-China trade deal.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).
Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading
Gold picks up bid amid relentless US dollar selling amid trade deal hopes. Russia’s gold buying, year-end hedging lend support to gold bulls. XAU/USD remains on track for the best weekly gains in over 4 months.
USD/JPY: Neutral near December high
Japanese data was mixed, with inflation improving but Industrial Production collapsing. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, risk skewed to the upside.