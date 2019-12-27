USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Loonie is strengthening as USD/CAD heads to 1.30 psychological support

USD/CAD has lost 0.18% today as oil markets push higher.

The price is now headed toward the 1.30 support zone below.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

The price of USD/CAD has pushed lower as oil continues to rise and risk sentiment stalls in thin maket conditions.

1.30 is the next support on the downside after a period of long-term sideways action.

The price has cleared both moving averages on the downside.

The RSI indicator has not reached oversold levels signalling there is more space for a move lower.

Additional Levels