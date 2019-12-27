USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Loonie is strengthening as USD/CAD heads to 1.30 psychological support

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CAD has lost 0.18% today as oil markets push higher.
  • The price is now headed toward the 1.30 support zone below.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

The price of USD/CAD has pushed lower as oil continues to rise and risk sentiment stalls in thin maket conditions.

1.30 is the next support on the downside after a period of long-term sideways action.

The price has cleared both moving averages on the downside.

The RSI indicator has not reached oversold levels signalling there is more space for a move lower.

USD/CAD Analysis

Additional Levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3092
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3191
Daily SMA50 1.3191
Daily SMA100 1.3226
Daily SMA200 1.3267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3232
Previous Daily Low 1.3103
Previous Weekly High 1.3187
Previous Weekly Low 1.3102
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3152
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3183
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3064
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.302
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2936
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.332

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD approaches 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is nearing 1.3100, trading at its highest in a week.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

EUR/USD extends rally past 1.1150

The shared currency extends its advance against a weakened greenback to its highest in almost two weeks, amid ruling optimism about the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Read more

Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading

Gold heads back towards two-month highs in year-end trading

Gold picks up bid amid relentless US dollar selling amid trade deal hopes. Russia’s gold buying, year-end hedging lend support to gold bulls. XAU/USD remains on track for the best weekly gains in over 4 months.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

USD/JPY: Neutral near December high

Japanese data was mixed, with inflation improving but Industrial Production collapsing. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, risk skewed to the upside.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures