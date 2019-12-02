USD/CAD technical analysis: Looks south after Friday's bearish pin bar

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Friday's bearish pin bar indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside. 
  • The pair has also breached an ascending trendline. 

The USD/CAD pair is operating on slippery grounds, having created a bearish pin bar candle on Friday.

That pattern occurs when the day begins with optimism, but ends on a pessimistic note, forming a candle with a long upper wick, which represents a rejection of higher prices.

Friday's pin bar marks a strong rejection above 1.33 and is preceded by multiple daily rejections above the psychological resistance.

Markets usually test dip demand after repeated failure at key levels. USD/CAD will likely drop to 1.3220 (100-day average) in the short-term - more so, as the bearish pin bar is backed by a bearish crossover on the MACD histogram and a downside break of the trendline connecting Oct. 29 and Nov, 19 lows.

A daily close above 1.33 is needed to revive the bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3278
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3244
Daily SMA50 1.3219
Daily SMA100 1.322
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3316
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3308
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

