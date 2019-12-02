USD/CAD technical analysis: Looks south after Friday's bearish pin bar

Friday's bearish pin bar indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.

The pair has also breached an ascending trendline.

The USD/CAD pair is operating on slippery grounds, having created a bearish pin bar candle on Friday.

That pattern occurs when the day begins with optimism, but ends on a pessimistic note, forming a candle with a long upper wick, which represents a rejection of higher prices.

Friday's pin bar marks a strong rejection above 1.33 and is preceded by multiple daily rejections above the psychological resistance.

Markets usually test dip demand after repeated failure at key levels. USD/CAD will likely drop to 1.3220 (100-day average) in the short-term - more so, as the bearish pin bar is backed by a bearish crossover on the MACD histogram and a downside break of the trendline connecting Oct. 29 and Nov, 19 lows.

A daily close above 1.33 is needed to revive the bullish setup.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

