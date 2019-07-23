USD/CAD technical analysis: Jumps to fresh monthly tops, breaks through a key barrier near mid-1.3100s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD/CAD pair built on its recent bounce from yearly lows and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The positive momentum lifted the pair to fresh monthly tops, with bulls challenging a strong horizontal resistance near the 1.3145-50 region.
  • The mentioned hurdle coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.3565-1.3016 downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term bullish traders.

Given that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, the pair seems all set to break through the said barrier and accelerate the recovery move further towards reclaiming the 1.3200 handle.

A follow-through buying has the potential to provide an additional boost, albeit any subsequent positive move seems more likely to confront a stiff resistance and remained capped near the 1.3225 region - marking 38.2% Fibo. level. 

On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.3130 horizontal level, below which the pair might slip back towards the 1.3100 handle. Failure to defend the mentioned support area will reinforce the strong barrier and prompt some aggressive selling, turning the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging yearly lows.

USD/CAD 4-hourly chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3148
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.3118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3086
Daily SMA50 1.3268
Daily SMA100 1.3329
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3122
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3012
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2983
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3229

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

