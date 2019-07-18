USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback wavering at multi-month lows, sub-1.3100

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is hovering close to multi-month lows. 
  • On a recovery scenario, the levels to beat for buyers can be near 1.3050 and 1.3080/1.3100.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is under bearish pressure near multi-month lows as the market is capped below 1.3100 and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the medium-term. Bulls need to overcome 1.3100 to reach 1.3150/70 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart
 

USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 1.3080, 1.3050 and 1.3015, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.308
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3106
Daily SMA50 1.3291
Daily SMA100 1.3334
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3094
Previous Daily Low 1.3035
Previous Weekly High 1.3144
Previous Weekly Low 1.3018
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3058
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3072
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2969
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3088
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3147

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

