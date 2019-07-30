USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback trading at 3-day lows challenging the 1.3140 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading at daily lows challenging the 1.3140 support.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are at 1.3100 and 1.3060 on the way down.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading at 3-day lows below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 
 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3140 support and the 200 SMA. A break below the support level can lead to 1.3100 and 1.3060, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen at 1.3175, 1.3208 and 1.3240, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.315
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3094
Daily SMA50 1.3238
Daily SMA100 1.3316
Daily SMA200 1.3304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3184
Previous Daily Low 1.3148
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3171
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3111
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3219

 

 

