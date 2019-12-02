USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback stable near 1.3300 against CAD

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is holding its ground despite broad-based USD weakness. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3341/1.3354 resistance zone. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The loonie on the daily chart is hanging near the November highs while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). The currency pair remains currently immune to the USD weakness. 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. A break above 1.3341/1.3354 resistance zone is necessary for the market to appreciate towards 1.3437 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.3271 and 1.3230 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3299
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3244
Daily SMA50 1.3219
Daily SMA100 1.322
Daily SMA200 1.3279
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3316
Previous Daily Low 1.3272
Previous Weekly High 1.332
Previous Weekly Low 1.3234
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3299
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3265
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3308
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3351

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls

GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls

GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.

Read more

Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%

Risk-off kicks in on poor US data and in a stream of trade headlines, VIX +15%

In a nervy start to the week for US markets, US stocks have been roiled in recent trade following a period of Thanksgiving holidays. A series of trade headlines have streamed through that do all..

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures