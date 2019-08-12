USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback stable above 1.3230 against Canadian Dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD defends the 1.3200 figure as the week starts.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are the 1.3370 and 1.3300 resistances. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is bouncing from the 1.3200 figure while trading below the 100/200 day simple moving averages (DSMAs).
  

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium. Buyers will likely try to recapture the 1.3370 and 1.3300 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is evolving between its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting sideways momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 1.3230 and 1.3200 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3238
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.3224
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3159
Daily SMA50 1.3194
Daily SMA100 1.3305
Daily SMA200 1.3309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3276
Previous Daily Low 1.3196
Previous Weekly High 1.3345
Previous Weekly Low 1.3178
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3227
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3188
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3267
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3346

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

