USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback sidelined near 1.3100 handle ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading above the 1.3100 figure off multi-month lows. 
  • Investors will scrutinize the FOMC minutes at 18.00 GMT. 

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading above multi-month lows as the market is trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).


USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The market is trading just below 1.3100 and near the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is 1.3080 followed by 1.3040 and 1.3016, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is having big intraday swings in both directions suggesting a sideways market in the near term. Resistances are seen near 1.3100 and 1.3150, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3099
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.3128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3195
Daily SMA50 1.3338
Daily SMA100 1.3341
Daily SMA200 1.3297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3142
Previous Daily Low 1.3082
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3056
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3153
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3214

 

 

