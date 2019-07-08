USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback retreating from daily highs near 1.3100

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is near multi-month lows as the market is trading near 1.3100.
  • Resistances to the upside are seen at 1.3100 and 1.3140.
     

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading near multi-month lows as the market is below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The market is trading below 1.3100 and the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is 1.3080 if they intend to reach 1.3040, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading above 1.3080 support and its main SMAs, suggesting potential bullish momentum. Buyers want a close above 1.3100 to reach 1.3140 and 1.3170, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3085
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3082
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3211
Daily SMA50 1.3351
Daily SMA100 1.3343
Daily SMA200 1.3294
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3138
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3147
Previous Weekly Low 1.3038
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3036
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.299
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3184
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.323

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

