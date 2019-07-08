USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback retreating from daily highs near 1.3100

USD/CAD is near multi-month lows as the market is trading near 1.3100.

Resistances to the upside are seen at 1.3100 and 1.3140.



USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trading near multi-month lows as the market is below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

The market is trading below 1.3100 and the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is 1.3080 if they intend to reach 1.3040, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading above 1.3080 support and its main SMAs, suggesting potential bullish momentum. Buyers want a close above 1.3100 to reach 1.3140 and 1.3170, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels