USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback retreating below 1.3400 against the Canadian dollar

USD/CAD is dragged below the 1.3400 figure.

The market will decide what will happen at the key support of 1.3360.

USD/CAD daily chart

The market is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is losing steam below 1.3400 figure. If 1.3360 support holds then 1.3400 and 1.3430 can be on the cards for bulls. If 1.3360 is broken to the downside, bears could reach 1.3330 and 1.3310.

Additional key levels