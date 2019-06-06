USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback retreating below 1.3400 against the Canadian dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is dragged below the 1.3400 figure. 
  • The market will decide what will happen at the key support of 1.3360.

USD/CAD daily chart

The market is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is losing steam below 1.3400 figure. If 1.3360 support holds then 1.3400 and 1.3430 can be on the cards for bulls. If 1.3360 is broken to the downside, bears could reach 1.3330 and 1.3310. 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3378
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.3418
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3454
Daily SMA50 1.3418
Daily SMA100 1.3349
Daily SMA200 1.3272
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.343
Previous Daily Low 1.3362
Previous Weekly High 1.3566
Previous Weekly Low 1.3429
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3404
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3377
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3444
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.347
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

