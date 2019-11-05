USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback recouping early losses, trading near 1.3135 level

  • USD/CAD is challenging the 1.3135 resistance. 
  • Key support is seen at the 1.1313 level.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
The Loonie on the daily chart is ranging below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The market found some footing in October near 1.3050 and is now consolidating the recent spike up. 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
The market is drifting down, following the downward sloping 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bears want to create a prologued pullback and erase the October spike. A break below 1.1313 support could lead to 1.3085 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
On the flip side, 1.3135 is a strong resistance and a break above it can be seen as bullish with 1.3170 and 1.1395 as initial potential targets. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3132
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3159
Daily SMA50 1.322
Daily SMA100 1.3199
Daily SMA200 1.3275
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3162
Previous Daily Low 1.313
Previous Weekly High 1.3209
Previous Weekly Low 1.3042
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3149
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3116
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3166
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3198

 

 

