USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Greenback off daily lows, holding above the 1.3200 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is choppy at the start of the New York session, holding just above the 1.3200 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3212/30 resistance zone. 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
 
The Loonie on the daily chart is trading just above the 1.3200 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (DMA).
 
 

USD/CAD four-hour chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The market is in a bull flag as buyers will try to penetrate above the 1.3212/30 resistance zone. The next main resistance on the way up is seen at the 1.3280 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at 1.3195 level, followed by the 1.3170 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3204
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.316
Daily SMA50 1.321
Daily SMA100 1.3202
Daily SMA200 1.3276
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3236
Previous Daily Low 1.32
Previous Weekly High 1.3272
Previous Weekly Low 1.3212
Previous Monthly High 1.3349
Previous Monthly Low 1.3042
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3177
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3229
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone. 

Gold News

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures