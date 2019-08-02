USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback off daily highs against CAD, trading sub-1.3270 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is grinding up as the market is currently supported at the 1.3230 level.
  • The levels to beat for bulls are the 1.3270 resistance followed by the 1.3300 figure.
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above the 1.3200 level and its 50-day simple moving averages (DSMA) suggesting a correction up.
 
 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls next resistances are seen near 1.3270, 1.3300, 1.3320 and 1.3345, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
The market is currently retracing from daily highs while trading above its main SMAs. The correction can find initial support at 1.3230, 1.3200 and 1.3170, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3238
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.3212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3111
Daily SMA50 1.3223
Daily SMA100 1.3312
Daily SMA200 1.3306
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3248
Previous Daily Low 1.3182
Previous Weekly High 1.32
Previous Weekly Low 1.3041
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3113
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3247
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3281
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3314

 

 

