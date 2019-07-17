USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback is hovering near multi-month lows sub-1.3050

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is trading close to multi-month lows. 
  • On a recovery scenario, the levels to beat for bulls are at 1.3050 and 1.3080/1.3100.
     

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is under pressure near multi-month lows as the market is trading below 1.3100 and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart
 

The market is declining below its main SMAs as bears are trying to reach 1.3016 support If broken, further down lies 1.2770, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart
 

The market is trading withing the ranfge of the last four days. Bulls have a lot of work as they have to overcome 1.3050 and the main SMAs. If the bulls can overcome 1.3050, the next resistances can become 1.3080, 1.3100 and 1.3150, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3042
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.3088
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3117
Daily SMA50 1.3299
Daily SMA100 1.3335
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3092
Previous Daily Low 1.3023
Previous Weekly High 1.3144
Previous Weekly Low 1.3018
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3043
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2998
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2973
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

