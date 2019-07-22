USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback hits 2-week highs against CAD, clinging to gains above 1.3100

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is rising to 2-week highs as bulls intend to end the day above 1.3100 . 
  • The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3110 and 1.3158.

USD/CAD daily chart
 

USD/CAD is trapped in a range near multi-month lows as the market remains capped below the 1.3100 handle and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart
 

USD/CAD broke above 1.3090 resistance as it is settling above the 1.3110 level. Bulls wantes a daily close above this level. The next target can be located at 1.3158 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart


 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 1.3090 and 1.3076, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3113
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.41
Today daily open 1.3059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3275
Daily SMA100 1.3331
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.311
Previous Daily Low 1.3016
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2919
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3202

 

 

