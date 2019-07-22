USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback hits 2-week highs against CAD, clinging to gains above 1.3100

USD/CAD is rising to 2-week highs as bulls intend to end the day above 1.3100 .

The levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3110 and 1.3158.

USD/CAD daily chart



USD/CAD is trapped in a range near multi-month lows as the market remains capped below the 1.3100 handle and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart



USD/CAD broke above 1.3090 resistance as it is settling above the 1.3110 level. Bulls wantes a daily close above this level. The next target can be located at 1.3158 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

USD/CAD 30-minute chart





USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at 1.3090 and 1.3076, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels