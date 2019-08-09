USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback erratic against CAD below the 1.3270 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Canadian Dollar is gaining strength as crude oil is going up 
  • The levels to beat for bears are the 1.3200 level, followed by 1.3170 and 1.3140 supports on the way down. 
 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is retreating the 1.3300 figure and the 100/200 day simple moving averages (DSMAs) as crude oil is trading up. The worse-than-expected employment data in Canada created the volatility in the New York session.
 
 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
USD/CAD rejected the 1.3270 resistance a the market is testing the 1.3230 level and the 50 SMA. The market is being volatile and might be entering a range above the 1.3200 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is evolving below its 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears want a daily close below the 1.32000 figure to reach 1.3170 and 1.3140 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3227
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.3227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3149
Daily SMA50 1.32
Daily SMA100 1.3307
Daily SMA200 1.3309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3316
Previous Daily Low 1.3222
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.3106
Previous Monthly High 1.3215
Previous Monthly Low 1.3016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3257
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.328
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3194
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3288
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3349
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3382

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

