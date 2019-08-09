USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback erratic against CAD below the 1.3270 resistance

- The Canadian Dollar is gaining strength as crude oil is going up
- The levels to beat for bears are the 1.3200 level, followed by 1.3170 and 1.3140 supports on the way down.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3227
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3227
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3149
|Daily SMA50
|1.32
|Daily SMA100
|1.3307
|Daily SMA200
|1.3309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3316
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3222
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3016
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3257
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3194
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades under 1.1200 amid Italian political uncertainty, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200, stable. The Italian government is in crisis as PM Conte clashes with his deputy Salvini. The US halted Huawei licenses in another battle in the trade war.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.
USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower
US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood.
Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.