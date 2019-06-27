USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging weekly lows near 1.3100 handle

USD/CAD is under bearish pressure challenging weekly lows.

Bears need a breakout below 1.3110 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is broke below last week low while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).



USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is under pressure below the main SMAs. The market is testing 1.1310 support. Sellers want to reach 1.3084 swing low and 1.3055 (daily pivot point S2).



USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias. The market is challenging the current weekly low. Resistances are seen at 1.3143 and 1.3181 (pivot point R1), according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels