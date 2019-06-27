USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging weekly lows near 1.3100 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is under bearish pressure challenging weekly lows.
  • Bears need a breakout below 1.3110 support.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is broke below last week low while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 


USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is under pressure below the main SMAs. The market is testing 1.1310 support. Sellers want to reach 1.3084 swing low and 1.3055 (daily pivot point S2).


USD/CAD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias. The market is challenging the current weekly low. Resistances are seen at 1.3143 and 1.3181 (pivot point R1), according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3115
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.3127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3325
Daily SMA50 1.3397
Daily SMA100 1.3356
Daily SMA200 1.329
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3196
Previous Daily Low 1.3107
Previous Weekly High 1.3434
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3566
Previous Monthly Low 1.3357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3141
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3162
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.309
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3269

 

 

