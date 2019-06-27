USD/CAD technical analysis: Greenback challenging weekly lows near 1.3100 handle

- USD/CAD is under bearish pressure challenging weekly lows.
- Bears need a breakout below 1.3110 support.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD is broke below last week low while trading below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD is under pressure below the main SMAs. The market is testing 1.1310 support. Sellers want to reach 1.3084 swing low and 1.3055 (daily pivot point S2).
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
The market is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias. The market is challenging the current weekly low. Resistances are seen at 1.3143 and 1.3181 (pivot point R1), according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3115
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3325
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3356
|Daily SMA200
|1.329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3196
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3357
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3141
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3162
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, lower. US GDP has been confirmed at 3.1% YoY as expected. German HICP inflation also met expectations with 1.3% YoY. Tension is mounting ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.