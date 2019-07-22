USD/CAD technical analysis: Greeback climbs to daily highs against CAD, near 1.3100

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD is challenging the daily high near 1.3090 resistance.
  • On a bullish scenario, the levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3110 and 1.3158.

USD/CAD daily chart

 

USD/CAD is trapped in a range near multi-month lows as the market remains capped below the 1.3100 handle and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). 

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 

USD/CAD is trading just above 1.3090 resistance as the market is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs.


USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
USD/CAD is trading near the daily highs challenging the 1.3090 resistance. USD bulls would need a daily close above that level to reach 1.3110 and 1.3158. Support are seen at 1.3076 and 1.3056, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3088
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.3059
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3275
Daily SMA100 1.3331
Daily SMA200 1.3301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.311
Previous Daily Low 1.3016
Previous Weekly High 1.311
Previous Weekly Low 1.3016
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2919
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

