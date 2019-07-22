USD/CAD technical analysis: Greeback climbs to daily highs against CAD, near 1.3100

USD/CAD is challenging the daily high near 1.3090 resistance.

On a bullish scenario, the levels to beat for buyers are at 1.3110 and 1.3158.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD is trapped in a range near multi-month lows as the market remains capped below the 1.3100 handle and the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USD/CAD is trading just above 1.3090 resistance as the market is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs.



USD/CAD 30-minute chart



USD/CAD is trading near the daily highs challenging the 1.3090 resistance. USD bulls would need a daily close above that level to reach 1.3110 and 1.3158. Support are seen at 1.3076 and 1.3056, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels