USD/CAD technical analysis: Erases Tuesday's gains on Greenback weakness

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CAD makes a U-turn this Tuesday as the market rejects the 1.3380 resistance.
  • The levels to beat for bears are the 1.3311 and 1.3284 support levels. 

 

USD/CAD daily chart

 
USD/CAD is retreating after peaking at its highest since mid-June 2019. The market is evolving above the main simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting bullish momentum. 
  

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

 
USD/CAD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. However the market is losing considerable momentum and buyers will need to recapture the 1.3353 and 1.3380 resistances if they want to continue their ascent, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

USD/CAD 30-minute chart

 
 
USD/CAD is reversing the intraday gains as the market is below the 100 and 200 SMAs; all-in-all suggesting sideways to downward momentum in the near term. If the sellers gather strength, they can drive the market towards the 1.3311, 1.3284 and 1.3242 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3327
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3285
Daily SMA50 1.3183
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3362
Previous Daily Low 1.3312
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3343
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3284
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3255
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3353
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3382
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

