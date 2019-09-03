USD/CAD technical analysis: Erases Tuesday's gains on Greenback weakness

USD/CAD is reversing the intraday gains as the market is below the 100 and 200 SMAs; all-in-all suggesting sideways to downward momentum in the near term. If the sellers gather strength, they can drive the market towards the 1.3311, 1.3284 and 1.3242 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.