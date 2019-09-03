USD/CAD technical analysis: Erases Tuesday's gains on Greenback weakness

- USD/CAD makes a U-turn this Tuesday as the market rejects the 1.3380 resistance.
- The levels to beat for bears are the 1.3311 and 1.3284 support levels.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3327
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3285
|Daily SMA50
|1.3183
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3343
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3331
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3284
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3353
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3382
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3402
